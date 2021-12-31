Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester may have to make January signings as injuries bite – Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 9.02am
Injuries have forced Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers to take a different look at the January transfer window (Nick Potts/PA)
Injuries have forced Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers to take a different look at the January transfer window (Nick Potts/PA)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admits he now has a “different focus” on the January transfer window due to mounting injury problems within his squad.

Striker Jamie Vardy, likely to be out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury, is the latest to be added to a list which has seven other players on it affecting both the defence and forward line.

With the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey – Rodgers’ two makeshift centre-backs for the midweek win over Liverpool – Nampalys Mendy and Kelechi Iheanacho all heading to the African Nations Cup, Rodgers’ squad is starting to look pretty thin.

It means he may have to turn to the opening of the window for some solutions.

“It’s something we’ll be looking at. Now it takes on a different focus with the injuries that we’ve had and from the weekend after having one fit and available centre-half,” said Rodgers, whose side’s match with Norwich on New Year’s Day has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Canaries squad.

“Money doesn’t grow on trees so we’ll have to maximise the talent that we have and go from there.”

Leicester may have upset Jurgen Klopp’s high-fliers on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory achieved by an injury-ravaged side, but Rodgers said that could not be the regarded as the norm.

He also felt it would be wrong to use it as a yardstick for playing future matches with the same resources as there was always a price to pay.

“Yeah, we lose our striker (Vardy), he’s a very important part of our team. Maybe for up to a month. That’s the result of it,” he added.

“We had an amazing result on the 28th and that’s down to the resilience of the players, their mentality, commitment, drive and desire. But that doesn’t make it right.”

Rodgers is also concerned the Premier League may try to catch up on postponed fixtures in January when he thinks more consideration should be given to them recovering after a hectic couple of months.

“There is maybe talk about games being rearranged for January, which I find ludicrous when you consider the period we have come off in November and December,” said the Foxes boss.

“I’m only hoping the Premier League aren’t going to look to force players to play even more games in this month, especially when you have an African Nations Cup when you are losing players.

“It wouldn’t seem right to be looking to add more fixture into that when scheduled games can be played later in the year.”

