Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tom Bloxham among absentees as Shrewsbury take on Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 9.56am
Tom Bloxham is still suspended for Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)
Tom Bloxham is still suspended for Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)

Shrewsbury could be without a number of players when they host Sheffield Wednesday due to Covid.

Manger Steve Cotterill confirmed following the goalless draw with Accrington that both defender Aaron Pierre and midfielder Khanya Leshabela were unavailable after testing positive for Covid.

Forward Tom Bloxham will also miss out through suspension after being shown a straight red card against Cheltenham on December 18.

The Shrews begin the new year sitting 16th in League One and are unbeaten in their last three matches.

Sheffield Wednesday have concerns over two players ahead of the trip.

Defender Chey Dunkley had to be replaced during the midweek thumping at Sunderland after feeling his hamstring tighten up.

Forward Josh Windass could also be doubtful having missed the Black Cats clash as a precaution due to a minor strain.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo is absent through suspension.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier