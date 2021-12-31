Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crawley poised to end enforced three-week break

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 9.56am
John Yems and Crawley are set to return to action (Andrew Matthews/PA)
John Yems and Crawley are set to return to action (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Crawley return to action on Saturday but the Sky Bet League Two game against Colchester is likely to come too soon for several of John Yems’ players.

The Reds have not played since gaining a win at Leyton Orient on December 11 after a number of players tested positive for coronavirus.

The games against Oldham, Stevenage and Bristol Rovers were all called off but Yems is hoping to be back on the pitch on New Year’s Day at the People’s Pension Stadium, even without a host of players who need more time to  catch up in training.

Colchester have also been inactive since mid-December after their last four league games were postponed due to positive tests.

Manager Hayden Mullins is still assessing the fitness of a number of players affected by the virus.

However, the likes of Shamal George, Frank Nouble and Gene Kennedy are all expected to return, having missed the previous games due to injury, with the extended break providing them with a much-needed recovery period.

The 20th-placed U’s lie two places – and three points – behind their hosts and could go above them with a win on Saturday.

