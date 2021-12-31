Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steven Gerrard does not want to see Axel Tuanzebe return to Old Trafford

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.28am
Aston Villa’s Axel Tuanzebe has struggled for minutes under Steven Gerrard. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Boss Steven Gerrard wants to keep Axel Tuanzebe at Aston Villa after the on-loan defender was linked with Napoli.

Manchester United loanee Tuanzebe is reportedly interesting the Serie A side despite his struggles at Villa this season.

He has played just eight minutes since Gerrard was appointed in November and started six Premier League games, all under former boss Dean Smith.

Tuanzebe, in his third loan stint at Villa, could be handed a start for Sunday’s trip to Brentford with Tyrone Mings banned with his future under the spotlight.

Gerrard said: “It’s very much in Ax’s hands and Manchester United’s hands. We want him here, we would be delighted to keep him. We don’t just see it as a loan until the end of the season.

“It’s something we want to explore further than that. We just hope we’ve got that opportunity.

“He’s a player we like very much and we’d like him to stay until the end of the season at least. Axel is his own man and will want to make his own decision.

“He is obviously owned by Manchester United which we all need to respect.
I hope he wants to be part of this.

“In terms of what he has given on a daily basis, his leadership and training levels have been really strong and he is pushing to play.”

Gerrard suggested United have the opportunity to recall the 24-year-old in January but hopes it does not happen.

Aston Villa v Brentford – Premier League – Villa Park
Axel Tuanzebe is in his third loan spell at Villa Park (PA)

He said: “Most loans, to give you a hint, normally have a recall option. I don’t think it makes sense to loan any player out in this day and age, especially when you are going through a pandemic, to not have a recall option. We will see how that one pans out in the short term. We want to keep him.”

Gerrard will return to the dugout at Brentford after missing Boxing Day’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea having tested positive for Covid.

Tuanzebe is in a battle with Kortney Hause to replace Mings while John McGinn should be available after sitting out against Chelsea.

Ashley Young is a major doubt with a fractured toe while Leon Bailey (hamstring) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) are out.

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Stamford Bridge
Ashley Young may miss the game at Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’ve had the worst Christmas on record but that’s not important,” added Gerrard.

“I’m very much involved in that result (against Chelsea) and the outcome of the game, that’s my responsibility. I was very much in touch with the staff and trying to get messages to the bench.

“It was me who selected the team and the substitutions within it, so it’s very much on my shoulders. I had a chance to rest in terms of being at home and being away from it but the work never stopped.

“From my point of view, I always want to be here. I want to be here and on the job itself. It’s nice to be back.”

