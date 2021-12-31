Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou believes Japanese trio will ‘excite Celtic fans’

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 11.40am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has begun his January transfer business. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is excited to seal the signing of three new Japanese players.

The Parkhead club confirmed on Friday morning that forward Daizen Maeda, 24, will join from Yokohama F. Marinos, initially on loan until the end of the season but with a compulsory purchase clause included which will see him sign a long-term deal.

In addition, midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, 25, will arrive on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Gamba Osaka and the versatile Reo Hatate, 24, will check in from Kawasaki Frontale, also on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Postecoglou knows the Japanese scene well following his three years in charge of Yokohama before he took over at Celtic last summer, and he is confident the three players can all thrive in Glasgow.

He told the club’s website: “We are really pleased to bring in these guys to Celtic and I think they are players who will excite our fans.

“Clearly I am well aware of their attributes and I think in bringing all three to the club we are bringing even more quality, personality and energy to the squad to work with the players who have done so well for us already this season.

“They are all really at the peak of their careers, ambitious to achieve more success and I am sure at this particular time we will be getting their best years.

“I am delighted to have secured these players so early in the transfer window, I look forward to working with them and myself, my backroom team and the rest of the squad will be making sure we help them settle into Celtic as quickly as possible.”

Celtic expect to have their trio of new recruits fully registered and available to join up with the squad in early January as they prepare to resume their cinch Premiership campaign at home to Hibernian a fortnight on Monday following the winter break.

Hoops fans will be hoping the new faces have a similar impact to Postecoglou’s previous Japanese signing, with striker Kyogo Furuhashi having been one of the outstanding players in Scotland since arriving from Vissel Kobe in the summer.

Celtic are currently six points behind city rivals Rangers at the top of the Premiership table, with 18 games to play.

