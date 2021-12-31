Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Bentley hoping to return in goal as Bristol City host Millwall

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 11.42am
Dan Bentley will hope to return for Bristol City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson must decide whether to stick with Max O’Leary in goal for Sunday’s clash with Millwall.

Pearson surprisingly dropped number one Dan Bentley for Thursday’s defeat to QPR, while striker Chris Martin also found himself on the bench, with Antoine Semenyo leading the line.

George Tanner will be assessed after pulling up in the first half and being replaced by Rob Atkinson, while Nathan Baker missed out again on Thursday with concussion.

Andy King must serve a one-match suspension following his sending off and Joe Williams (hamstring) remains sidelined.

George Evans and Ben Thompson should return for coronavirus-hit Millwall.

The Lions were denied a request to have Wednesday’s clash with Coventry postponed because of the number of players isolating but battled to a 1-0 win.

Evans and Thompson are the only two players set to return for the weekend, while Jed Wallace (thigh) is set to remain sidelined.

Murray Wallace struggled with cramp but should be fine while 15-year-old Zak Lovelace could be involved again after making a brief debut in midweek.

