Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Craig Eastmond still suspended as Sutton prepare for Exeter clash

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 11.52am
Sutton skipper Craig Eastmond (centre) is suspended (Nick Potts/PA)
Sutton skipper Craig Eastmond (centre) is suspended (Nick Potts/PA)

Sutton remain without captain Craig Eastmond for the visit of Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

Midfielder Eastmond completes a three-game ban after being sent off during the 3-2 loss to Newport on December 7.

Dutch winger Enzio Boldewijn will be assessed having suffered a hip problem in last week’s Surrey Senior Cup clash with non-league Sheerwater.

Midfielder Kenny Davis, who has missed his side’s last two league outings through injury, will be assessed.

Exeter are down to the bare bones due to a series of Covid and injury absences.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor had just 11 outfield players available to train on Thursday but hopes to have more options for Saturday.

Defenders Cheick Diabate and Jordan Dyer have recently been recalled from loan spells to bolster City’s squad.

Alex Hartridge, Pierce Sweeney, Nigel Atangana and Sam Nombe remain sidelined due to injuries but French midfielder Timothee Dieng is available for his first appearance in a month following a quad issue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier