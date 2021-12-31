Craig Eastmond still suspended as Sutton prepare for Exeter clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sutton remain without captain Craig Eastmond for the visit of Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

Midfielder Eastmond completes a three-game ban after being sent off during the 3-2 loss to Newport on December 7.

Dutch winger Enzio Boldewijn will be assessed having suffered a hip problem in last week’s Surrey Senior Cup clash with non-league Sheerwater.

Midfielder Kenny Davis, who has missed his side’s last two league outings through injury, will be assessed.

Exeter are down to the bare bones due to a series of Covid and injury absences.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor had just 11 outfield players available to train on Thursday but hopes to have more options for Saturday.

Defenders Cheick Diabate and Jordan Dyer have recently been recalled from loan spells to bolster City’s squad.

Alex Hartridge, Pierce Sweeney, Nigel Atangana and Sam Nombe remain sidelined due to injuries but French midfielder Timothee Dieng is available for his first appearance in a month following a quad issue.