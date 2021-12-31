Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 12.02pm
Former captain Adam Hollioake has been asked to help out with England’s Ashes preparations (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former captain Adam Hollioake has been asked to help out with England’s Ashes preparations (Mike Egerton/PA)

England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney.

Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel, fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.

That has led to an SOS for Hollioake, the former Surrey all-rounder who was renowned as an innovative thinker in his playing days and captained the ODI side 14 times between 1997 and 1999. Although his time at the helm was relatively brief, it did include a rarity in the 90s – success on the global stage in the 1997 Sharjah Cup.

Hollioake, who made his Test debut in the 1997 Ashes alongside his late brother Ben, is seen as a perfect addition as he lives close by on the Gold Coast and is a friend and former team-mate of Silverwood’s stand-in Graham Thorpe. Local health restrictions mean that, as a late arrival from a different state, he is currently only cleared to work outdoors with the team.

The 50-year-old has enjoyed a varied career post-retirement, including a brief foray into mixed martial arts, but has also worked in coaching with Queensland and the England Lions.

There are a few formalities that need to be completed before his stint is approved, with the ongoing spectre of Covid causing logistical issues that would not usually be present, but England hope to have him on board for the majority of their training time before the Test starts on January 5.

CRICKET Adam Hollioake
Adam Hollioake captained England’s one-day international side 14 times between 1997 and 1999 (PA)

“We’re speaking to Adam to see if we can get him to come in, he’s up in the Gold Coast and I spoke to him yesterday. He’s keen, so we’re looking to see if we can push that through,” said Thorpe.

“I know Ad really well. He can bring a bit of energy to the dressing room and the philosophical side of life as well, which is very important in times like this. He was in good spirits yesterday.

“He knows the group of players as well, so he will be comfortable in the dressing room. He’s a pretty good, philosophical guy who has had certain things go on in his life. I know him really well and he’ll be a good guy if we can get him in.”

Thorpe is the only full-time England and Wales Cricket Board coach currently with the team, supported by Nottinghamshire’s Ant Botha and wicketkeeping specialist James Foster who are both on short-term consultancy contracts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier