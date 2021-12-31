Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackpool without suspended Jordan Gabriel for Hull clash

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 12.02pm
Blackpool’s Jordan Gabriel (right) is currently serving a suspension (Nick Potts/PA).
Blackpool's Jordan Gabriel (right) is currently serving a suspension (Nick Potts/PA).

Blackpool will again be without Jordan Gabriel when they take on Hull at Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day.

The defender completes a two-match suspension following his red card in the 3-2 Boxing Day defeat at Huddersfield.

Midfielder Sonny Carey has been ruled out for a number of weeks having suffered a fractured metatarsal in that game.

The Seasiders’ lengthy list of absentees due to injury and coronavirus for Wednesday’s 2-1 home loss to Middlesbrough also included Chris Maxwell, Reece James, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Owen Dale, Ryan Wintle, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward.

Hull are set to be in action for the first time since December 18 after Covid-19 cases and injuries in their camp led to their last two matches being postponed.

Boss Grant McCann, who was among those to have tested positive for the virus, on Friday said the Tigers had had “six players return over the last couple of days” but that “we’ll still be missing about seven or eight for this game”.

Defenders Alfie Jones and Lewie Coyle are two in the squad that have been recovering from injuries.

Hull are currently 19th in the Sky Bet Championship table, six places below Neil Critchley’s Blackpool.

