Emmanuel Monthe misses out on Walsall’s match against Newport

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 12.06pm
Emmanuel Monthe is serving a seven-game suspension (Nick Potts/PA)
Walsall will be without Emmanuel Monthe for their clash with Newport.

The defender is serving a seven-match ban for making a homophobic comment to an opposition player while playing for Tranmere last season.

Forward Rory Holden is also likely to miss out as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The Newport game will be Walsall’s first since December 11 after having two of their games cancelled due to Covid.

The Exiles may give youth a chance after missing their last two games due to Covid issues.

Manager James Rowberry revealed that some of Newport’s youth team had been training with the first team, with Sonny Lewis and Aneurin Livermore stepping up.

Forwards Alex Fisher and Lewis Collins are back available after returning to training.

Scot Bennett could also be available for selection after returning from injury.

