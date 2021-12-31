Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Players still missing as Forest Green Rovers return to action against Stevenage

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 12.30pm
Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards again expects to be without up to four players because of ongoing coronavirus issues (Nigel French/PA)
Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards again expects to be without up to four players because of ongoing coronavirus issues (Nigel French/PA)

Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers are set for a return to action after three weeks, but continue to manage Covid-19 cases within the squad ahead of the visit of Stevenage on New Year’s Day.

Rovers last game was the 5-5 draw at Oldham on December 11, with the next four scheduled league fixtures postponed.

Head coach Rob Edwards again expects to be without up to four players because of ongoing coronavirus issues at the club, but otherwise reports no fresh injury concerns.

Midfielder Ebou Adams is set to head off on international duty with Gambia for the Africa Cup of Nations following the game.

Stevenage were able to play their fixture at Swindon on Wednesday night, where Paul Tisdale’s side battled to a goalless draw.

Midfielder Jake Taylor was substituted just after the hour and continues to be assessed ahead of the trip to the New Lawn.

Charlie Carter made a welcome return to action for the first time since August with a late appearance off the bench, so should be involved in the squad again.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym must wait to make his debut, having agreed terms to join on loan from Peterborough for the rest of the season but will not be eligible until January 3.

