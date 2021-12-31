Players still missing as Forest Green Rovers return to action against Stevenage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers are set for a return to action after three weeks, but continue to manage Covid-19 cases within the squad ahead of the visit of Stevenage on New Year’s Day.

Rovers last game was the 5-5 draw at Oldham on December 11, with the next four scheduled league fixtures postponed.

Head coach Rob Edwards again expects to be without up to four players because of ongoing coronavirus issues at the club, but otherwise reports no fresh injury concerns.

Midfielder Ebou Adams is set to head off on international duty with Gambia for the Africa Cup of Nations following the game.

Stevenage were able to play their fixture at Swindon on Wednesday night, where Paul Tisdale’s side battled to a goalless draw.

Midfielder Jake Taylor was substituted just after the hour and continues to be assessed ahead of the trip to the New Lawn.

Charlie Carter made a welcome return to action for the first time since August with a late appearance off the bench, so should be involved in the squad again.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym must wait to make his debut, having agreed terms to join on loan from Peterborough for the rest of the season but will not be eligible until January 3.