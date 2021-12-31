Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon signs new Hearts deal

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 12.34pm
Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new contract (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new contract (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a contract extension with Hearts until the summer of 2024.

The 39-year-old’s deal at Tynecastle was due to expire at the end of this season and it had been reported that English clubs were monitoring his situation.

However, Gordon – who was named Hearts captain at the start of the season – has pledged his future to his boyhood club midway through a campaign in which he has made a string of outstanding saves for club and country.

Manager Robbie Neilson told Hearts’ website: “I’m really happy that Craig has committed his future to the club.

“He’s been such an important part of the journey we started last season and the exciting thing is that we’ve only just started, so to have Craig with us on it is great news.

“I’ve said it many times but he makes the sublime look easy and I now just expect him to make saves, no matter how ridiculous they are. He is a world-class goalkeeper and we’re lucky to have him.”

Gordon, who started his career at Hearts before moving to Sunderland in 2007, returned to Tynecastle from Celtic in the summer of 2020.

He has since re-established himself as Scotland’s first-choice goalkeeper and became Hearts’ most capped player when he made his 64th appearance for the national team in the recent 2-0 win over Denmark.

Hearts’ sporting director Joe Savage said: “It’s fantastic to have Craig commit his future to us.

“We speak a lot about bringing the right players to this club and in Craig we have not only a world-class player, but a leader. He’s respected by everyone inside and outside the dressing room and he is a fantastic role model for our younger players.

“He is the backbone of Hearts and I know the fans will be delighted he’s going to continue pulling on that famous jersey for years to come.”

