Blackburn expected to name unchanged side for Huddersfield clash

Blackburn could again name an unchanged team as they bid for a seventh straight Championship victory against Huddersfield.

With Rovers going so well, boss Tony Mowbray has resisted the temptation to make outfield changes since Daniel Ayala limped off against Peterborough in November.

Ayala has been unable to force his way back in since returning to fitness, while the likes of Dan Butterworth, Sam Gallagher, Leighton Clarkson and Tyrhys Dolan are also having to bide their time.

Bradley Dack (knee) and Joe Rankin-Costello (foot/hamstring) are closing in on returns but on-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Huddersfield are waiting on Danny Ward.

The striker went off after only 15 minutes during Thursday’s win over Nottingham Forest after complaining of breathing problems and feeling unwell.

Jordan Rhodes stepped in, while Fraizer Campbell and Mipo Odubeko are other options if Ward is unavailable.

Defender Naby Sarr (back) could miss out again while Tom Lees was ruled out on Thursday in accordance with concussion protocols after suffering a head injury on Boxing Day and it is unclear yet whether he will be available or not.