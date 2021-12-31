Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackburn expected to name unchanged side for Huddersfield clash

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 1.00pm
Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn are bidding for a seventh successive win in the Championship (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn are bidding for a seventh successive win in the Championship (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Blackburn could again name an unchanged team as they bid for a seventh straight Championship victory against Huddersfield.

With Rovers going so well, boss Tony Mowbray has resisted the temptation to make outfield changes since Daniel Ayala limped off against Peterborough in November.

Ayala has been unable to force his way back in since returning to fitness, while the likes of Dan Butterworth, Sam Gallagher, Leighton Clarkson and Tyrhys Dolan are also having to bide their time.

Bradley Dack (knee) and Joe Rankin-Costello (foot/hamstring) are closing in on returns but on-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Huddersfield are waiting on Danny Ward.

The striker went off after only 15 minutes during Thursday’s win over Nottingham Forest after complaining of breathing problems and feeling unwell.

Jordan Rhodes stepped in, while Fraizer Campbell and Mipo Odubeko are other options if Ward is unavailable.

Defender Naby Sarr (back) could miss out again while Tom Lees was ruled out on Thursday in accordance with concussion protocols after suffering a head injury on Boxing Day and it is unclear yet whether he will be available or not.

