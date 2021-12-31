Joachim Andersen should be fit for Palace’s clash with West Ham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Crystal Palace are waiting on the results of routine PCR tests but are set to have Joachim Andersen fit for the visit of West Ham on New Year’s Day.

The Danish defender was withdrawn late on during Tuesday’s win over Norwich but assistant Osian Roberts revealed the centre-back was fine having only recently returned from a hamstring injury.

Wilfried Zaha is also expected to play after suspension but James McArthur (hamstring) is still sidelined while uncertainty remains over Nathaniel Clyne, Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and Ebere Eze, who all missed the last match amid talk of unnamed members in the squad contracting Covid-19.

West Ham can welcome back Declan Rice from suspension.

Pablo Fornals also missed the 4-1 win at Watford through Covid, but boss David Moyes has reported no new cases.

Defenders Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna are still out injured.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Kouyate, Hughes, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard, Butland, Kelly, Ferguson, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Zaha, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Banks.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Baptiste, Johnson, Ashby, Noble, Kral, Okoflex, Alesi, Yarmolenko.