Vitary Janelt could increase Brentford’s options ahead of Aston Villa match

Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt could be involved against Aston Villa after recovering from coronavirus.

Otherwise the Bees have a clean bill of health for Covid-19, but Rico Henry is definitely out through injury.

Kristoffer Ajer and Bryan Mbeumo face late fitness tests while Christian Norgaard is back from suspension.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is banned after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season in the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Boxing Day.

John McGinn should be available after missing the Chelsea loss and returning to training on Friday but Ashley Young (fractured toe) is a major doubt.

Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Leon Bailey (thigh) remain sidelined for boss Steven Gerrard, who is due to return to the dugout after catching Covid.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Jensen, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa, Bech Sorenson, Peart-Harris, Janelt, Ajer, Mbeumo, Norgaard.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Tuanzebe, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Young, Sanson, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Buendia, Trezeguet, Philogene-Bidace, Traore, Archer, Watkins, Ings.