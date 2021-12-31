Hartlepool hope new Covid cases will not lead to cancellation of Oldham clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hartlepool have no new injury concerns but “a few” new Covid cases as they prepare to welcome Sky Bet League Two bottom side Oldham to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Boss Graeme Lee and assistant Michael Nelson want the game to go ahead as Pools look to bounce back from the Boxing Day defeat at Mansfield, where they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2.

Jordan Cook was on the bench for the Stags loss following his return from injury and should be involved once again.

Full-back Jamie Sterry was withdrawn early in the second half of that game as a precaution and should be in the starting line-up.

Oldham drew 0-0 at Barrow on Wednesday but are without a victory in the league since November 20.

Interim boss Selim Benachour could be tempted to shuffle his pack in an attempt to find a winning formula before Latics get cut adrift.

He has no fresh injury concerns following the stalemate with the Bluebirds, where Davis Keillor-Dunn came straight back into the team having recovered from Covid.

The likes of Jack Stobbs, Jamie Bowden and Benny Couto will be hoping for starts having come off the bench last time out.