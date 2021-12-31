Swindon again without suspended Dion Conroy for visit of Northampton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swindon will continue to be without captain Dion Conroy when Northampton visit the County Ground on New Year’s Day.

The centre-half was sent off after the final whistle for dissent in the 2-0 defeat to Barrow earlier this month and serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Town head coach Ben Garner will hope to have defender Romoney Crichlow and midfielder Alex Gilbert back in the mix against the Cobblers after they missed the game against Stevenage as they recover from Covid.

Striker Tyreece Simpson should also return to the starting line-up as Swindon’s preparations have been hit after 16 players and seven members of the support team tested positive for Covid.

Northampton return to action having seen their last three fixtures postponed due to a Covid outbreak among the squad.

The Cobblers have not played since a 2-1 win at Harrogate on December 11 but have enough players recovered and fit to meet the threshold for the Swindon game to go ahead.

Manager Jon Brady has said plans remain “flexible and adaptable” when it comes to which players will be available for selection.

The postponed fixtures will also have given Shaun McWilliams (thigh) and Kion Etete (hamstring) the time they needed to recover.