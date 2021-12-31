Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Swindon again without suspended Dion Conroy for visit of Northampton

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 3.10pm
Dion Conroy is suspended for Swindon (PA)
Dion Conroy is suspended for Swindon (PA)

Swindon will continue to be without captain Dion Conroy when Northampton visit the County Ground on New Year’s Day.

The centre-half was sent off after the final whistle for dissent in the 2-0 defeat to Barrow earlier this month and serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Town head coach Ben Garner will hope to have defender Romoney Crichlow and midfielder Alex Gilbert back in the mix against the Cobblers after they missed the game against Stevenage as they recover from Covid.

Striker Tyreece Simpson should also return to the starting line-up as Swindon’s preparations have been hit after 16 players and seven members of the support team tested positive for Covid.

Northampton return to action having seen their last three fixtures postponed due to a Covid outbreak among the squad.

The Cobblers have not played since a 2-1 win at Harrogate on December 11 but have enough players recovered and fit to meet the threshold for the Swindon game to go ahead.

Manager Jon Brady has said plans remain “flexible and adaptable” when it comes to which players will be available for selection.

The postponed fixtures will also have given Shaun McWilliams (thigh) and Kion Etete (hamstring) the time they needed to recover.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]