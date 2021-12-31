Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leeds handed triple boost ahead of Burnley’s visit

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 3.18pm
Diego Llorente and Daniel James are set to return for Leeds’ match with Burnley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Diego Llorente and Daniel James are set to return for Leeds' match with Burnley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds will be boosted by the return of at least three players for Sunday’s visit of fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed during Friday’s pre-match press conference that Junior Firpo would be back after suspension and joined in the squad by Diego Llorente and Daniel James following their recent struggles with illness and injury respectively.

Jack Harrison will also be fit after he was forced off in their last match with Arsenal two weeks ago while Patrick Bamford (hamstring) will be assessed but Liam Cooper (hamstring), Charlie Cresswell (shoulder), Pascal Struijk (foot), Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (Achilles) and Rodrigo (heel) are set to remain absent.

Burnley could have Maxwel Cornet, who sustained a thigh injury earlier this month and then tested positive for coronavirus, back in action at Elland Road.

Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill and Kevin Long all missed the 3-1 loss at Manchester United on Thursday following positive Covid-19 tests – Long has returned to training and the Clarets are waiting to see if Pope and Rodriguez can, while Brownhill is still unable to.

Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts are not yet ready for the matchday squad as they continue recoveries from injury and a non-coronavirus-related infection respectively.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Drameh, Koch, Ayling, Dallas, Klich, Forshaw, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, Gelhardt, Klaesson, Llorente, Firpo, James, Bate, Summerville, Greenwood, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Wood, Rodriguez, Vydra.

