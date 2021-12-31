Alex Ferguson turns 80 and new year plans are made – Friday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 31.

Football

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrated his 80th birthday.

Sending big birthday wishes to our legendary former manager 🥳❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/bdMY5DGnSY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2021

Happy 80th birthday bossThe creator of a machine that enabled people to learn & become Winners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GX97Xb4X8k — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 31, 2021

Happy 80th birthday to the greatest. So proud to have been able to share memories with you over the last couple of years. You’re an icon, a hero, and everything I aspire to be. Enjoy your day SAF ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ow9LjtNKO0 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 31, 2021

Happy 80th to the greatest – Sir Alex Ferguson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tg2rPGrqiF — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) December 31, 2021

Harry Kane reflected on the past year and looked ahead to 2022.

For me 2021 has produced some amazing memories in football and family life. Something I never take for granted. Happy new year to you all. Roll on 2022! 💙 pic.twitter.com/tKmvNFYQRE — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 31, 2021

As did Harry Maguire

Thanks for all your support this year. Looking forward to 2022 👏🏼🙌🏼🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fnyEAjlNwJ — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 31, 2021

Ben Chilwell vowed to return.

2021 was a great year, unfortunately ending with a blip. But i’m ready to make 2022 special 💪🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/PQR0JzFsGf — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) December 31, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo wished his mother a happy birthday.

Muitos parabéns à melhor mãe do Mundo, uma guerreira que sempre me ensinou a não desistir, a melhor avó que os meus filhos alguma vez poderiam sonhar ter… Amo-te muito, minha mãe! Beijo!🎂❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QjRcRmVts7 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 31, 2021

The Premier League turned the clock back.

Starts the move 🎬Finishes the move 🎯Dimitar Berbatov at his brilliant best ✨#GoalOfTheDay | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/EQewB98xEq — Premier League (@premierleague) December 31, 2021

As did Barcelona with some Puyol magic.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas celebrated the New Year in Sydney.

New Year’s Eve marked the end of one chapter for the Finnish driver.

After five awesome years together, today marks Valtteri's last official day with the Team. Our success since 2017 wouldn’t have been possible without you Valtteri. And even though you’re leaving, you’ll always be part of the Mercedes family. 💙 pic.twitter.com/EhFai11Oyx — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 31, 2021

2021 = the end of an era for these two We'll miss these moments 👊 pic.twitter.com/h81KRubXWm — Formula 1 (@F1) December 31, 2021

Romain Grosjean celebrated his daughter’s fourth birthday.

Cricket

Happy 45th birthday to former England bowler Matthew Hoggard.

Happy birthday to former England quick, Matthew Hoggard 🎂 He claimed 248 wickets in 67 Tests and played a key role in his team's 2005 Ashes victory 👏 pic.twitter.com/u3Z676GXtm — ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2021

Cycling

Room service for Geraint Thomas as he spent New Year’s Eve in isolation.

Quite apt to end 2021 in isolation. At least I have Sa looking after me ☕️ Here’s to things getting better for everyone in 2022!! Enjoy tonight, stay safe and as always thanks for your support 🙏 See you next year pic.twitter.com/Jb40Bln2iy — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) December 31, 2021

Athletics

Christine Ohuruogu took on a challenge with a young hero.