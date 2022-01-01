Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ralf Rangnick lauds willingness of Man Utd squad to learn and ‘take next steps’

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 1.22pm
Ralf Rangnick is unbeaten in his first five games as Manchester United boss (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ralf Rangnick is unbeaten in his first five games as Manchester United boss (Joe Giddens/PA)

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been impressed by his side’s willingness to learn during his first few weeks in the job.

Rangnick was appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement until the end of the season at the start of last month and has been tasked with getting United’s season back on track.

They are unbeaten in his opening five games, with a Covid-19 outbreak hitting the squad before Christmas, but performances have been far from convincing.

The German is remaining short-sighted for his 2022 goals but says the improvements his players have already made could make for a successful season.

“I think we have taken some steps already, bearing in my mind we have not had much time to train,” he told the club’s official website.

“So far, I see that the players are willing to learn, to take the next steps and this for me is the most important part for the upcoming weeks and months.

“Just keep developing the team. This is my job and it’s not so much thinking about the end of the season, nobody can foresee that.

“We can look into the crystal ball, but we will not get the answers. For us, it’s about taking the next steps and developing this group of players.”

United, who beat Burnley 3-1 on Thursday, are back in action against Wolves on Monday night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier