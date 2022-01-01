Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Sykes salvages point for Oxford against Cheltenham

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 5.02pm
Mark Sykes earned Oxford a point against Cheltenham (Nigel French/PA)
Mark Sykes earned Oxford a point against Cheltenham (Nigel French/PA)

Mark Sykes rescued a point for promotion-chasing Oxford as they drew 1-1 with Cheltenham at the Kassam Stadium.

Callum Wright gave Town a surprise lead in the 48th minute, prodding home from two yards when the U’s failed to clear a corner.

But after a spell of heavy pressure from the home side, Sykes arrived at the far post to turn in Gavin Whyte’s low left-wing cross.

Oxford’s top scorer Matty Taylor missed a penalty in the 29th minute, hitting it too straight as Owen Evans saved with his legs.

Taylor won the spot-kick himself, crashing to the ground after trying to round the keeper, though Cheltenham’s players protested Evans had played the ball.

Sykes then fired Cameron Brannagan’s pull-back over the bar, leaning back too much as he shot.

Despite some Covid-19 absences, Cheltenham had plenty of possession and Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood saved with his legs from Lewis Freestone.

Eastwood later turned aside Liam Sercombe’s drive while Brannagan twice went close for the U’s.

