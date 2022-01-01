Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rob Milsom spot on to send Sutton up to third with win over Exeter

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 5.14pm
Rob Milsom scored Sutton’s winner (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rob Milsom scored Sutton's winner (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rob Milsom’s dramatic late penalty fired Sutton into the League Two automatic promotions places as they kicked off 2022 with a 2-1 win over Exeter.

Omar Bugiel’s early opener was quickly cancelled out by Timothy Dieng but Milson kept his cool in the 89th minute to secure a fourth straight home win for Matt Gray’s side.

The hosts started brightly as Bugiel headed home Joe Kizzi’s cross in the eighth minute.

But the Grecians grabbed an equaliser a minute later through captain Dieng, the first goal Sutton had conceded at home in 313 minutes, after goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis fumbled Jake Caprice’s 20-yard effort into the path of Dieng.

Exeter’s Cameron Dawson produced a good save to keep Donovan Wilson’s strike out with 15 minutes to go.

Down the other end, Padraig Amond missed a great chance when he headed over the bar and the game appeared to be heading for a draw.

But Sam Stubbs fouled Richie Bennett in the box before Milsom powered the spot-kick into the top corner with a minute to go.

