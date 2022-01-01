Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oldham stay bottom despite a draw at Hartlepool

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 5.20pm
Jayson Leutwiler made several saves for Oldham (PA)
Oldham remain rooted to the foot of Sky Bet League Two despite leaving Hartlepool with a point after a 0-0 draw.

The Latics, now winless in seven, battled away and had chances to climb out of the relegation zone.

But Hartlepool had plenty of opportunities to win for only the second time in nine games.

Jordan Cook, who had a header ruled out for offside, hammered the inside of the post, shortly after Oldham goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler was alert to hold a low David Ferguson drive.

Oldham’s Davis Keillor-Dunn wasted the best chance of the first half. With just goalkeeper Ben Killip to beat, Keillor-Dunn shot early and clipped the crossbar.

Mark Shelton should have put Hartlepool ahead early in the second half when he shot wide from close range.

Ferguson somehow crashed an effort against the post when Jamie Sterry’s cross dropped to him unmarked.

Gavan Holohan’s header was also turned away by goalkeeper Leutwiler late on, moments after Killip had saved from Keillor-Dunn at the other end.

Oldham had another glorious chance when Jack Stobbs missed the target when he had just the keeper to beat.

