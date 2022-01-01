Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Vokes nets winner as Wycombe win at Charlton

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 5.24pm
Sam Vokes struck for Wycombe (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Wycombe were again without isolating manager Gareth Ainsworth as Sam Vokes’ seventh goal of the season secured a 1-0 victory at Charlton.

Ainsworth remained at home for the second game in succession after testing positive for Covid-19, with Vokes netting the winner to leave the Chairboys four points off second-placed Sunderland in League One.

Both goalkeepers were untested until Wycombe went ahead from their first meaningful attack in the 35th minute.

Garath McCleary, who scored both goals in Wycombe’s 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in mid-September, drove inside of George Dobson near the byline and teed up Vokes for a simple close-range finish.

Charlton badly missed striker Jayden Stockley, who was missing with a minor niggle.

Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale pushed away Elliot Lee’s 41st-minute shot as they struggled to fashion openings.

Brandan Hanlan had a chance to extend Wanderers’ lead just 40 seconds after the restart after dispossessing Addicks captain Jason Pearce but could only fire straight at keeper Craig MacGillivray.

Addicks substitute Jonathan Leko saw his flick on Alex Gilbey’s cross come back off the base of the post in the 59th minute.

Charlton brought on centre-back Ryan Inniss to play up front in the closing stages but Josh Scowen typified a resilient defensive display by hooking away his goalbound header in the closing seconds.

