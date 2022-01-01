Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kane Hemmings scores stand-out goal as Burton crush Crewe 4-1

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 5.30pm
Burton’s Kane Hemmings (second from right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring in a 4-1 over Crewe
Burton’s Kane Hemmings (second from right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring in a 4-1 over Crewe

Kane Hemmings scored a spectacular goal as Burton cruised to a 4-1 win over struggling Crewe.

Albion grabbed the lead on six minutes with Harry Chapman, on loan from Blackburn, slotting home with a composed finish after latching onto Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s pass and bursting into the area.

Crewe hit back on 18 minutes, Tom Lowery thundering home a rising 25-yard drive to equalise.

But it was Burton who then took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Former Crewe man John Brayford scrambled home a second for the Brewers when Crewe struggled to clear a long throw in to fire Burton ahead again.

Then Hemmings produced the goal of the game, turning his defender before firing over Dave Richards to make it 3-1.

That put Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men firmly in control at half-time.

Crewe struggled to find a way back after the break and Richards denied Burton substitute Daniel Jebbison with a superb save.

But Jebbison got his goal in stoppage time with a neat finish to wrap up Burton’s win after good work from fellow substitute Joe Powell.

