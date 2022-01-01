Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashley Nadesan double helps Crawley to comfortable win over Colchester

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 5.42pm
Ashley Nadesan, centre, was on the scoresheet for Crawley (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Ashley Nadesan, centre, was on the scoresheet for Crawley (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Ashley Nadesan scored twice with two headers as Crawley made light of a three-week lay-off to comfortably beat Colchester 3-1 at the Broadfield Stadium.

It is the first time in over a year that Crawley had scored more than two goals in a home league game.

Colchester, back in action after four successive postponements, rallied  late on but could not get back on terms and have now failed to win any of their last seven away league games.

The visitors, seeking their first away league goal since early September, threatened early on and, after Tom Eastman headed wide,  Alan Judge was denied by Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris after being put through by Freddie Sears.

However, it was Crawley who drew first blood in the 15th minute when a cross by Tom Nichols found fellow striker Nadesan at the near post and his header gave keeper Jake Turner no chance.

It got better for the Reds eight minutes before the break when a move involving James Tilley and Kwesi Appiah resulted in veteran defender Joel Lynch stabbing the ball home from close range.

Colchester enjoyed more possession at the start of the second half but their defence was breached again in the 59 minute when Nadesan headed in his second goal from Appiah’s cross.

Midfielder Judge had a sharp chance for the U’s but his first-time was kept out by keeper Morris with his legs.

Lynch came close to recording his second goal when he put the ball over before Brendan Wiredu forced Morris to save at the other end.

Crawley midfielder Jack Powell fired a free-kick against the bar before Colchester’s leading scorer Freddie Sears, with his 10th goal of the season, netted a consolation goal from close range 11 minutes from time.

