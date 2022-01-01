Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Selim Benachour sees confidence as key to an Oldham improvement

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 5.56pm
Oldham are bottom (Richard Sellers/PA)
Oldham are bottom (Richard Sellers/PA)

Oldham’s interim boss Selim Benachour has urged his players to be confident that things will turn around after collecting a point at Hartlepool.

Benachour watched the Latics’ goal live a charmed life at times at the Suit Direct Stadium, but similarly his side also had a few fantastic opportunities to win the match themselves.

Oldham would have climbed off the foot of Sky Bet League Two and out of the relegation zone had Davis Keillor-Dunn or Jack Stobbs found the net when faced with just the goalkeeper to beat.

But Benachour knows Hartlepool also had more of the possession and created more openings to win the game too, only for the scoreline to remain goalless.

Oldham are only two points adrift of safety despite a winless run which has extended to seven games, but back-to-back draws on the road at Barrow and Hartlepool have lifted spirits.

Benachour said: “We had some chances and we could have scored in the first half with Davis, then in the second half we could have scored with Jamie Hopcutt and Stobbs. We need to keep working hard.

“It was difficult, two games in three days. I could see them tire a little. It was difficult for them to be strong.

“They (Hartlepool) have been fresher than us because they didn’t play in the week and it showed a little.

“But we need to be positive. We have taken two points in two away games against strong teams and we need to build on that.

“We need to keep going, goals will come because we have quality up front.

“I can see today we are tired. We need to recover well. A point is good. We have to keep our spirits up. We need to start winning games.”

Hartlepool’s failure to find a winner means they have won only one of their last nine matches, but they remain 10 points clear of Oldham.

Pools boss Graeme Lee is now looking to add to his forward line during the January transfer window.

Lee said: “It’s frustration, the end product. We got into fantastic areas, created good chances and we haven’t put it in the net. We dominated the ball a lot better this time around.

“The first 20-odd minutes we had to finish one of those chances. We allowed them to get in the game.

“The players used the balls miles better, the runs we completed were better. We have to create options. We need to time runs better and we saw that in spells of the game.

“We need to show that composure in the final third. We created the chances, we just didn’t put them away.

“We need belief in that final third, we got in the areas. It is not the easiest part but it is the final part. We should have been winning especially with the chances we have had. On another day we could have won that two or three nil.”

