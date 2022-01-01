Matty Longstaff returns to Newcastle as Aberdeen loan ends By Press Association January 1 2022, 6.10pm Matty Longstaff made just five appearances for the Dons (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Midfielder Matty Longstaff has returned to Newcastle following the end of his loan deal at Aberdeen. The 21-year-old headed to Pittodrie in August but made only five appearances for the Dons, the last of which came in the cinch Premiership match at Dundee United on November 20. Aberdeen have also confirmed that youngster Connor Barron has been recalled from his loan spell at Kelty Hearts. The 19-year-old made 14 appearances for the Fife side, scoring once, and will now join up with the rest of the Dons first-team squad when the season resumes after the winter break. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Kelty Hearts secure signing of ‘lucky’ Livingston midfielder following Arbroath stint 5 Scottish Premiership players who could spark transfer window interest 5 things we learned from the cinch Premiership action on Boxing Day Lewis Ferguson completes comeback victory as Aberdeen reach top six