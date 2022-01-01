Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Karl Robinson accepts point after Oxford held by Cheltenham

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 6.12pm
Oxford manager Karl Robinson was content with a point against Cheltenham (Tim Goode/PA)
Oxford manager Karl Robinson was content with a point against Cheltenham (Tim Goode/PA)

Oxford boss Karl Robinson wasn’t as disappointed as maybe some of the club’s supporters that they could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Cheltenham.

The promotion-chasing U’s remain fifth in League One after Mark Sykes popped up to level eight minutes from time after Callum Wright had opened the scoring for the Robins early in the second half.

Robinson said: “As a fan you look at it with complete frustration because you don’t get what you want, ie a win.

“But as a manager you know not every performance is going to be like we had in midweek [beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0].

“We knew they would be very difficult opponents and we kept back one of the wingers on the bench in case we needed him – and I thought our subs did make a difference.

“I thought we showed tremendous desire to get back into it.

“Yes, it’s disappointing we conceded from a set-piece. We switched off at a corner. Their goal was a small error from us when one of our players miskicked it.

“But then Sykes goes and puts one in and it was the least we deserved.

“Sykes has been brilliant this year. He’d found maintaining that level difficult to achieve initially, coming from non-league, but he’s been great recently. We want him to be here for a long time.

“Credit to them, they made it very difficult for us. They’re very well organised and came here with a very high line and we knew there would be a freshness to them.

“We looked like a good team, it just didn’t drop for us.

“Over the last few months we’ve been very good and we’ll get better. We’ll try to add some more quality in the transfer window.”

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff said of Wright’s opportunistic goal: “That’s what Callum does.

“I thought he was poor in the first half but he sniffs things out and arrives in the right areas.

“We never claim we’re the best team in the league – and clearly we’re not as the league table shows – but we can be competitive and the success of the last two years is built on what we saw today – spirit and desire.”

Duff also admitted he was glad to be back in the dug-out after his own Covid-enforced absence.

He added: “I wouldn’t recommend watching it on TV as a manager when there’s a 45-second delay and the kids are sitting in silence because they’re frightened to death of what’s going on!

“You don’t have that much input on the sidelines but you feel that you do because you’ve got that emotional connection to the players and you want them to do well.

“You are removed when you’re watching it on TV.

“I think we can be competitive, we have shown that in the first half of the season. We’ve had a few punches along the way because we are a small club and we haven’t got the finances of some clubs.

“But the one thing we said at the start of the season is even if we are to get relegated, can we be competitive and tough to play against?

“We’ve maybe come away from that form in the last month but today we were back to it.

“We’d watched Oxford in the last two or three home games and they’d been battering teams. They had a lot of possession but they didn’t batter us and we had opportunities on the counter.

“The equaliser was a sickener because a win would have been a real morale-booster. But we’ll take the positives from the result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier