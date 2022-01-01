Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Evans delighted with Gillingham performance following coronavirus outbreak

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 6.24pm
Steve Evans’ Gillingham took a point home from MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gillingham manager Steve Evans was delighted with how his team performed during their goalless draw at MK Dons despite a lack of preparation time.

The third-from-bottom Gills had not played for three weeks prior to their trip to Stadium MK and had little time at the training ground since regrouping, following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Nevertheless, they defended doggedly and threatened sporadically on the break in what was a dour contest, as they ended a run of six-straight defeats in all competitions to move within four points of safety.

Evans said: “We had seven of that starting team back after Covid and I was looking at regulations whether they could actually play because some had breathing difficulties.

“We had three players on that pitch who trained for an hour yesterday and we had to pull the session short in case they went down again.

“I think for them to go out and work as hard as that, against what I think is an outstanding team.

“Our shape was good – we worked all week tactically on it on the big screen with the boys because we couldn’t have them in the training ground because some of them were still struggling, but they carried it out to a tee.

“The biggest compliment I can give our performance, in terms of how resolute we were, is that Jamie Cumming hasn’t had to make a save.”

Scott Twine sent a shot wide in the dying stages of the first half for MK Dons before Gillingham almost snatched the lead after 58 minutes when Robbie McKenzie struck into the side netting.

The visitors defended deeper as the match wore on, with the Dons forced to shoot from long range – Matt O’Riley firing off target from Twine’s lay-off being such an example.

Twine produced the hosts’ only threatening effort on target in the 89th minute when his 30-yard strike stung the palms of Cumming.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning said: “I was really pleased with some of the aspects that we worked on a lot recently, in terms of back third, mid-third, our build-up and trying to have large control in the game.

“We did that but as everybody knows, the last bit that was lacking was the final third.

“It was the final bit – whether it was decision or execution – that wasn’t quite there and I think it’s important that we don’t jump on the lads straight away.

“We’ve scored so many goals this season and credit to them.

“They’ve done that week in, week out where they’ve provided so much entertainment and been so clinical at times.

“It’s difficult to do it every single week, so it’s important we don’t get over-emotional and we don’t jump on their backs.”

