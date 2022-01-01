Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Hamilton leaves Livingston to join Arbroath on loan

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 6.28pm
Jack Hamilton will head back to Arbroath (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jack Hamilton will head back to Arbroath (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Livingston forward Jack Hamilton has joined cinch Championship leaders Arbroath on loan until the end of the season.

Hamilton, 21, enjoyed a successful spell at Gayfield over the second half of the last campaign and will be hoping for more first-team opportunities.

Livingston boss David Martindale said on the club website: “Jack’s game time has been limited in the first half of the season for a variety of reasons in all fairness, but game time at Jack’s age is paramount for his development.

“With Joel (Nouble) returning to the club, it was only going to make the possibility of game time harder in the second part of the season for him.

“Jack will head out to Arbroath, who are flying at the top of the table. He had fantastic success there last season and knows the environment very well, having flourished last season under Dick and Ian’s tutelage.

“We will all look forward to Jack heading back to Livingston next season, hopefully off the back of a very successful end to the 2021/22 campaign for both Jack himself and Arbroath.”

