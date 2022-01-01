Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kane Hemmings ‘wonder goal’ delights Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 6.46pm
Burton’s Kane Hemmings (centre) is congratulated by team-mates after a stunning volleyed goal in a 4-1 win over Crewe (Barrington Coombs/PA Images).
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink enjoyed Kane Hemming’s “wonder goal” in a  4-1 victory over Crewe.

Harry Chapman fired Burton into a sixth-minute lead and, although Tom Lowery fired home a spectacular Crewe equaliser, John Brayford poked the Brewers back in front.

Hemmings then made it 3-1 with a stunning left-foot volley to put the home side in control at the break.

Substitute Daniel Jebbison added a fourth in injury time to round off a comfortable home win.

“Kane Hemmings scores a real wonder goal,” said a delighted Hasselbaink, after his side’s third successive home league win.

“He had opportunities to score more and that is the good thing about today that we created a lot of chances.

“It was a good performance from us,” he said, “especially in the first seventy minutes. It was energetic.

“We started really well, which I like. We scored from a transition for once for 1-0 and then they scored a really good goal.

“It didn’t affect us and we kept on going and believing and working. We really forced them to defend and that is how you make opportunities.”

“The last twenty-five minutes we dropped off physically and there is some catch-up work to be done but overall a very pleasing performance and result.”

Crewe boss Dave Artell found it hard to contain his frustrations but, after being dismissed by referee Peter Wright at half-time, refused to blame the official’s performance for their defeat.

“We didn’t make good enough decisions on the ball,” he said. “We had too many players who had poor games.

“Whenever we passed the ball to each other we looked a good team but we didn’t do it enough and goals change games.

“We were always chasing the game and we didn’t have enough and got ill disciplined because we didn’t keep enough of our shape.”

Artell revealed he had spoken with referee Wright as the teams left the pitch at half-time.

“I said to him ‘I think you’re the worst referee we’ve seen’.

“He has given them two goals. There’s a foul in the build-up to the third when we are on a promising attack that he doesn’t give and the second comes from what should have been a throw-in to us.

“You can’t get those wrong because they weren’t difficult decisions. I told him at half-time and then 15 minutes later he then comes and says you can’t go back on the pitch.

“I’ve gone and seen him and the fourth official says I questioned his integrity. I said I didn’t question his integrity so we will see what the report says.

“I never swore at him. I wasn’t angry. I just said ‘I think you’re terrible’. Did we lose the game because of him? it certainly didn’t help.”

