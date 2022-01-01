New year greetings and Man City celebrate late win – Saturday’s sporting social By Press Association January 1 2022, 7.42pm Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan applauds the fans after his side’s late win at Arsenal (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 1. Football New year greetings. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Happy new year 🥳Stay safe ❤️— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 1, 2022 What Jorgi said, morning Blues! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ulUyyaxQAB— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 1, 2022 Happy new year my people. Much love to you and yours. 2022 will be a successful year. We can achieve whatever it is that we desire through hard work, dedication and some sacrifices. Let’s make 2022 a memorable one ❤️🙌🏾— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) January 1, 2022 Happy New Year 🥳🥂— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) January 1, 2022 Happy New Year.Hope 2022 brings you all the luck in the 🌎. 💙— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) January 1, 2022 Happy New Year! And now let's get to work! 💪🏾 #cmoncity pic.twitter.com/4GmC7w15ex— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) January 1, 2022 Wishing you all a happy new year! Love always & keep smiling 🙌🏿❤️— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) January 1, 2022 Gary Lineker looked back. 42 years! 😬 https://t.co/iSG5qmk0Qb— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 1, 2022 Chelsea celebrated an honour… Congratulations, @EmmaHayes1 OBE!What an achievement! 👏 pic.twitter.com/sl5xCkhrsr— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 1, 2022 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/4Gn090kba8— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 1, 2022 …and Sunderland. A legend on the pitch, an inspiration off it… ❤️🤍Gary Bennett has been made an MBE for his incredible work and campaigning to tackle racism in football!Congrats, @benno_4! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zbKCsvi8OV— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 1, 2022 John Terry made his point. Can someone explain why Gary Neville , Phil Neville, Paul Scholes , Ashley Cole, Nicky Butt, Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell, Jamie Carragher, Wayne Rooney, have never been honoured for their services to football. We are talking the BEST of the BEST EVER? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BWs6QZv5nE— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 1, 2022 Liam Gallagher loved City’s win. Man of the match referee 4 me— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2022 CHAMPIONS— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2022 As did City’s players. First game of the year, first win 🙌🏽👏🏽+3 points 🔥💪🏽#alômãe#gratidão#doperi pic.twitter.com/bHdR7xlYAW— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) January 1, 2022 Whenever it seems difficult keep believing, fighting and stay together. Very tough period with lots of games and many traveling but the team was there and left it all on the pitch. Best way to start 2022! Let’s rest now and keep the focus. Happy new year everyone from all of us! pic.twitter.com/Hb4LZ3zpOw— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) January 1, 2022 Big 3 points to start the New Year! pic.twitter.com/njE4ywpd5g— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) January 1, 2022 Starting the new year like we finished the last 🔥🔥 next stop @CAF_Online 🇩🇿💚 pic.twitter.com/6NPkxhzwRz— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) January 1, 2022 Good news for the Brazilian. 🤩 She said yes! Congrats to Raphinha and Natalia on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/3a32LDIhAy— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 1, 2022 Sean Dyche is not just a football manager. 👔 Sean Dyche: Burnley manager and shoe connoisseur 👞#UTC pic.twitter.com/vBN4QDNyMk— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 1, 2022 Cricket It was a wet one Down Under. Weather update: that's the @RenegadesBBL dugout… 🏊♂️We'll keep you posted as soon as more info comes through! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/FqcBCvUioe— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2022 Darts Peter Wright had a message. Happy New Year Everyone.Stay SafeWatch Darts Repeat pic.twitter.com/obf8URfAeS— Peter Wright (@snakebitewright) January 1, 2022 Golf Beef was enjoying the arrows. Anyway hope everyone is watching the darts. Anderson humphries is class— Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) January 1, 2022 Formula One Valtteri Bottas joined his new team. Welcome to the team, @ValtteriBottas! 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/vD6yfRHT5y— Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) January 1, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury made a prediction. 22 is the year of the big boys. pic.twitter.com/SdTOn8FBio— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 1, 2022 Deontay Wilder looked to the future. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Alex Ferguson turns 80 and new year plans are made – Friday’s sporting social Gallagher hails Foxes and Terry heads home – Wednesday’s sporting social KP unhappy with Lyon technique, Richarlison is boss – Saturday’s sporting social Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social