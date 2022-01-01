Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Covid means Adam Hollioake will not be part of England’s coaching team in Sydney

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 9.54pm
Former England captain Adam Hollioake will not be working with the team in Sydney (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former England captain Adam Hollioake will not be working with the team in Sydney (Mike Egerton/PA)

England will prepare for the fourth Ashes Test with a skeleton coaching staff after plans to draft in Adam Hollioake were scuppered by Covid-19.

The former one-day captain, who lives on the Gold Coast, had been asked to join the tourists in Sydney this week after an outbreak of the virus left England short of backroom staff.

But, while both parties were keen, a close contact of Hollioake has subsequently tested positive and he is unable to take up the offer.

England Lions v South Africa – Tour Match – Day One – New Road
Adam Hollioake will not be part of England’s coaching staff in the fourth Test (PA)

The 50-year-old had been due to work with players outside only, but with any further spread potentially putting the last two games of the series in doubt, there are tight restrictions on those allowed to join the team environment.

England head coach Chris Silverwood is chief among the absentees, isolating with a family member in Melbourne, while pace bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin mentor Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning specialist Darren Veness have also tested positive.

That leaves assistant coach Graham Thorpe in charge of the squad this week. He is supported by Nottinghamshire’s Ant Botha and former England wicketkeeper James Foster, but both men are only on part-time consultancy contracts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier