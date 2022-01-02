Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Forest’s game against Barnsley off due to injuries and Covid cases in home squad

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 4.10pm
Forest’s game against Barnsley on Monday is off (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Forest’s game against Barnsley on Monday is off (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Nottingham Forest’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Barnsley that was scheduled for Monday has been postponed due to coronavirus cases and injuries in their squad.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Forest said they had applied for the postponement after injuries and positive Covid-19 tests had left them with less than the minimum number of players available to fulfil the fixture under EFL rules.

The club added: “We thank the EFL and Barnsley for their co-operation and share the disappointment of supporters who had made plans to attend the City Ground for the first match of the new year.

“Strong ticket sales meant another large crowd was expected and we understand the frustration of both Forest and Barnsley supporters who might have made advance travel plans.

“Tickets will be valid for the rearranged fixture, or supporters who want to receive a refund can do so by contacting the ticket office. A new date for the Barnsley fixture will be confirmed in due course through official club channels.”

Forest stressed that next Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie at home against Arsenal remains on as things stand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier