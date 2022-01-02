Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nigel Pearson demanded strong second-half response from Bristol City

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 4.58pm
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson needed to deliver a strong half-time team talk (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson needed to deliver a strong half-time team talk (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Nigel Pearson told his Bristol City players at half-time that the next 45 minutes against Millwall could transform their season.

The response was a fightback from 2-1 down to win 3-2 and claim three deserved points thanks to an Andreas Weimann hat-trick.

The experienced striker had capitalised on a mis-hit clearance from Bartosz Bialkowski to fire City into a seventh-minute lead.

But Tom Bradshaw’s 23rd-minute header plus a Benik Afobe penalty after he was brought down by Ryley Towler had Millwall ahead by the interval.

A seesaw contest was eventually settled by Weimann’s 73rd-minute strike from substitute Han-Noah Massengo’s cross and a close-range finish after Alex Scott’s 85th-minute shot had been blocked on the line.

A relieved Pearson, who named seven graduates from City’s academy in the starting line-up, said: “We made a lot of mistakes today, but we could also have scored more goals.

“By half-time we had let a winning position turn into a losing one and I stressed the importance of the second half in terms of turning our season around.

“Last year was a disappointing one for us and it was vital to start 2022 on a positive note.

“The response was excellent and I hope our fans have gone home knowing that their team gave everything to turn this match around.

“It is great for the club that so many young lads were involved. But when that is the case you are going to get setbacks.

“They are all talented enough to be playing, but it would be unrealistic not to expect errors here and there.

“Andi Weimann is having his best season for us in terms of goalscoring and we are only halfway through.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett said: “I’m disappointed. We conceded three poor goals and you can’t do that and hope to win.

“We did well in the first half to overcome a rare error by Bartosz and looked in control at half-time.

“That was the turning point. They made substitutions and changed their shape, but we should have dealt with it better.

“The two second-half goals were bad from our point of view because we had three centre-backs, who should have dealt with the situations.

“Our squad has been severely tested over recent games and every time we take a step forward in terms of getting players fit we seem to take another one back.

“Mason Bennett went down ill last night and George Evans has come back into the squad, despite not being fully fit.

“We could possibly have had today’s game called off, but we didn’t want that to happen because we felt we could build on our win at Coventry.”

