Danny Whitehall leaves it late to fire Eastleigh past Weymouth

A stoppage-time goal from Danny Whitehall saw 10-man Eastleigh come back to win 3-2 against Weymouth.

The Spitfires were 2-0 up despite Jake Hesketh’s dismissal just before half-time, but two quickfire Terras goals levelled the scores in the second half before Whitehall fired home a winner.

Ryan Hill set up Tyrone Barnett for the Eastleigh forward to score the opener in the 40th minute, but just four minutes later the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Hesketh was sent off.

Eastleigh then doubled their lead in the 64th minute through Christian Maghoma.

The Terras pulled one back in the 79th minute as Brandon Goodship crossed into Josh McQuoid, who headed home.

Goodship turned from provider to goalscorer in the 88th minute when his shot found the bottom corner as Weymouth equalised.

Yet Eastleigh would have the final say when Whitehall broke away to score a late winner.