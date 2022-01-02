Dan Holman strikes late as Torquay end Yeovil’s unbeaten home run

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dan Holman’s late strike gave Torquay a 2-1 win at Yeovil.

The hosts looked like they would extend their long unbeaten home run when Jordan Barnett opened the scoring after 66 minutes.

However, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans equalised before Holman struck in the 89th minute to inflict a first loss on the Glovers at Huish Park since October 9.

It was a fourth victory in five league games for Torquay as they try to repeat last season’s promotion challenge.