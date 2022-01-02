Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dagenham claim fourth win in a row against struggling Dover

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 5.36pm
Dagenham triumphed at the Chigwell Construction Stadium (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Dagenham made it four consecutive league wins with a 3-1 victory against Dover.

The Daggers move up to fifth in the National League table, while Dover are still rooted to the bottom with no wins so far this season.

Dover had a good early chance from a corner but Ben Williamson’s effort was saved by Elliot Justham.

The Daggers took the lead in the 29th minute through Junior Morias after he found the far corner from the edge of the box.

Josh Walker then doubled the hosts’ lead five minutes later, striking into the top corner.

Alfie Pavey’s headed goal pulled one back for Dover five minutes into the second half.

Myles Weston quickly extended Dagenham’s two-goal cushion four minutes later, receiving the ball in the box and firing home.

Khale Da Costa came close for Dover towards the end of the game, but Justham was able to deny his shot and the rebounded effort.

