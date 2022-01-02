Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Robinson impressed by Morecambe’s character in stunning comeback win

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 5.56pm
Stephen Robinson hailed Morecambe’s comeback victory (Leila Coker/PA)
Stephen Robinson hailed Morecambe's comeback victory (Leila Coker/PA)

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson was full of praise for his side after they came from three goals down to earn a vital 4-3 win against fellow strugglers Doncaster.

The visitors were 3-0 up at the break with goals from Aidan Barlow, Dan Gardner and Joseph Oluwu before a Cole Stockton brace, Jon Obika’s tap-in and a superb 25-yard effort from Toumani Diagouraga gave the Shrimps an important three points.

Robinson said: “In one way I am raging with the defending but at the same time delighted with the character the boys showed.

“At half-time and at 3-0 down I felt we had actually played pretty well going forward and told the lads to keep going because if we got one they might crumble and that is what they did.

“We made a couple of tweaks at half-time and once we got a glimmer of hope we showed great composure and didn’t chase the game too early and psychologically it was a big, big result for us.

“We kept playing and the pressing and momentum we showed had to be admired and if we keep playing like that and improve our defending we will be OK.”

New Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey admitted he was left “shell-shocked” by the defeat.

He said: “I am a bit shocked to be honest.

“There were a few warning signs late in the first half and we told the lads that they would have to keep working hard and stop the ball from coming into our box but they didn’t take the warning.

“When you look back at their goals there is some poor decision-making and poor game management which was totally opposite to the first half when we won first contacts and got the momentum against what looked like a vulnerable team.

“The second half was the exact opposite and they always seemed to find a spare man and we need to roll our sleeves up and keep fighting.”

