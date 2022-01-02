Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Top man’ Raul Jimenez is major inspiration for Wolves – Bruno Lage

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 10.32pm
Wolves manager Bruno Lage believes Raul Jimenez can inspire the squad this year (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Wolves manager Bruno Lage believes Raul Jimenez can inspire the squad this year (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Bruno Lage believes Raul Jimenez can provide Wolves with some new-year inspiration.

The striker spent the most of 2021 recovering and finding a way back to fitness after horrifically fracturing his skull in November 2020.

Jimenez has started all but two of Wolves’ Premier League games this season, scoring three goals, ahead of Monday’s trip to Manchester United and Lage knows his influence is key.

“It is inspiration for them, life is like that. It will put you down and then it’s about you to get up and have the power and strength,” said the Wolves boss.

“Every time he is like that, that is why he is an inspiration for them. Raul is a good example especially for kids who want to be professionals, the way he works every day is a good example.

“I have just good things to say about him. Raul is defending like a big striker and this is the most important thing. When you look, especially in the modern day, everyone is talking about the meaning of the team and Raul has that.

“He can play both sides of the game. When you are defending you can see Raul and when you are attacking you can see Raul is there to attack.

“After that he is also a top man, I want the best, not just for him but our players. To continue to come with the big ambitions, with happiness to work every day and work to improve the club.”

Wolves have scored just 13 times in the league this season as Jimenez and his team-mates struggle for goals, yet they still sit ninth.

The Mexico international has shown glimpses of his best form this term but Lage conceded, having not seen his recovery first-hand, he did not know how much it took Jimenez to return.

“Nuno (Espirito Santo) saw everything, when I started working with Raul he started training with me. I didn’t realise or understand what path he needed to do after the injury, to recover,” he said.

“When you look for that image with Nuno crying (in the documentary ‘Code Red’) you can understand what a manager can see when the player is there, injured. It was a long journey for Raul.

“It was harder for Nuno than for me, when I came here I had the chance to put Raul in the game.”

