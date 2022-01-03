Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2012: Liverpool opt not to appeal against Luis Suarez racism ban

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 6.00am
Luis Suarez was banned for eight matches after racially abusing Patrice Evra (Peter Byrne/PA)
Luis Suarez was banned for eight matches after racially abusing Patrice Evra (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool announced on this day in 2012 they would not appeal against the eight-match ban handed to Luis Suarez for racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra.

The initial incident occurred in the 1-1 draw between Liverpool and United on October 15, 2011. Suarez was found to have racially abused Evra who was marking the Uruguayan ahead of a free-kick.

Suarez was charged by the Football Association and eventually given an eight-match ban and a £40,000 fine, a verdict that was delivered on December 20.

Liverpool players wore T-shirts bearing Suarez’s name as they warmed up for a match at Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

A day later Liverpool caused controversy when they wore T-shirts in support of their striker during warm-ups for their Premier League match at Wigan.

But, despite that, Liverpool would ultimately not appeal against Suarez’s penalty, albeit announcing their decision in a strongly-worded statement which criticised both the verdict and the manner in which the FA had handled the situation.

“It is our strongly held conviction that the Football Association and the panel it selected constructed a highly subjective case against Luis Suarez based on an accusation that was ultimately unsubstantiated,” the statement said.

“The FA and the panel chose to consistently and methodically accept and embrace arguments leading to a set of conclusions that found Mr Suarez to ‘probably’ be guilty while in the same manner deciding to completely dismiss the testimony that countered their overall suppositions.

“Mr Evra was deemed to be credible in spite of admitting that he himself used insulting and threatening words towards Luis and that his initial charge as to the word used was somehow a mistake.”

Suarez refused to shake Evra’s hand before the return fixture the following February (Martin Rickett/PA)

The bad feeling continued when Suarez refused to shake Evra’s hand ahead of the return fixture between the sides in February.

However, the pair would shake hands before a Champions League match between Suarez’s Barcelona and Evra’s Juventus in 2015.

In 2019, when Evra made an appearance as a pundit on Sky Sports, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher apologised to the Frenchman for wearing the T-shirt supporting Suarez at Wigan, and Evra later revealed he also received a letter of apology from the club.

