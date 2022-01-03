Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Injury problems continue to mount for Leeds

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 11.00am
Tyler Roberts, left, was forced off against Burnley through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tyler Roberts, left, was forced off against Burnley through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa’s selection headache shows little sign of easing as Leeds’ Premier League win against relegation rivals Burnley came at a cost.

Leeds’ 3-1 victory lifted them eight points clear of the bottom three, but Tyler Roberts joined their debilitating injury list after being withdrawn in the 58th minute.

Roberts hobbled off with what appeared to be a calf injury, while the Wales forward and defender Diego Llorente both face one-match bans after receiving their fifth bookings of the season.

Bielsa was satisfied with how Roberts’ replacement, teenager Joe Gelhardt, and fellow substitute Dan James played key roles in helping Leeds maintain their edge.

“What we were trying to do was recover the best way we are trying to play and in some ways we got it,” Bielsa said of his second-half changes.

“Gelhardt coming on for Tyler maintained the game how we wanted it and down the left James opened up paths and he ended up scoring.”

James’ stoppage-time header sealed a significant win for Leeds, who had earlier regained the lead through Stuart Dallas after Burnley substitute Maxwel Cornet’s excellent free-kick cancelled out Jack Harrison’s first-half opener.

Leeds secured their fourth league win of the season without talisman Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, skipper Liam Cooper and club record signing Rodrigo, plus defenders Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton.

Junior Firpo (ban) and Llorente (illness) both returned to face Burnley as Leeds regrouped during a two-week break due to postponed matches and delivered a much-improved display after the recent 4-1 home defeat to Arsenal.

Bielsa added: “In some way we managed to get in behind, there was a lot of combination play, there was a defensive security.

“Even if it wasn’t absolute, it was important and we had the ball a lot of the time. We also managed to finish our attacks in the opponent’s half.”

Burnley remain third-from-bottom with just one league win all season, two points from safety but with a game in hand on the team immediately above them, Watford.

Clarets fans will be hoping the club can strengthen their squad during the January transfer window, but boss Sean Dyche stressed that would not be easy.

He said: “It still doesn’t change the ‘rules’. There has to be the finance, a team that wants to sell a player. The market is the market.

“The only way you can change the ‘rules’ is if you put a lot of money in, even the superpower teams sometimes can’t sign a player in January.”

Burnley’s solitary league win this season was against Brentford in October, but they have survived several relegation battles during six successive seasons in the top flight.

Dyche added: “I have never lost belief in these players, I won’t do. I have never lost pride in them, the respect I have for them is enormous.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier