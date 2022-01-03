Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ross County defender Coll Donaldson joins Dunfermline on loan

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 1.24pm
Coll Donaldson will stay with the Pars for the rest of the season (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Coll Donaldson will stay with the Pars for the rest of the season (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County have loaned defender Coll Donaldson to cinch Championship side Dunfermline until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old former Dundee United and Inverness centre-back has managed only four appearances this term after picking up an injury in August and being unable to force his way back into Malky Mackay’s side.

The move to Dunfermline reunites him with John Hughes, his former manager at Caley Thistle.

A statement on County’s website said: “We hope this loan spell will allow Coll to gain the important game time he requires in the second half of the season with a team that will be looking to push up their division.

“We wish Coll and Dunfermline all the very best for the remainder of the campaign in the Scottish Championship and look forward to watching their progress.”

Donaldson is the second defender to leave County this month after Arsenal activated the recall clause in Harry Clarke’s loan.

The 20-year-old, who effectively replaced Donaldson in the County team following his injury in August, is expected to return to Scotland to join Hibernian.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier