St Johnstone complete permanent deal for Ali Crawford

St Johnstone have signed Bolton midfielder Ali Crawford on a permanent contract.

The 30-year-old joined Saints initially on a loan deal from Wanderers that was due to expire this month.

However, an agreement has been reached for Crawford to remain at the Perth club until the summer of 2024.

The former Hamilton midfielder has featured regularly this term and is desperate to help Saints move off the bottom of the cinch Premiership table in the second half of the campaign.

He told the club’s website: “From the moment I joined St Johnstone I had a really good feeling about the football club.

“The lads in the dressing room all made me feel welcome and that was very important.

“From early on I always hoped to stay here beyond the initial loan deal and to now be signed until 2024 is great for myself and my family to have that stability.

“On a personal level, I know there is hard work ahead and I’m ready to roll my sleeves up. I want to help the team win games of football.

“We find ourselves in a position in the Premiership table that we do not want to be in. It’s up to us, the players, to get us out of it and climb up the table.

“I know we are all ready to face this challenge. We owe it to the manager, the staff and the supporters to start getting points on the board.

“We have a very good squad and the manager has already made one or two signings to improve the quality and there may well be one or two more to come in.

“Anything that creates competition for places is a good thing. It’s all about everybody doing what’s best for the football club and giving 100 per cent.”

Saints also confirmed that Lars Dendoncker has returned to his parent club Brighton after making just seven appearances following his loan move to McDiarmid Park in the summer.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old goalkeeper Jack Wills, who is currently on loan at Highland League side Brechin, has signed a new contract with Saints until the summer of 2024.