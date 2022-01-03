Shaun Maloney relishing prospect of working with promising youngster Dylan Tait

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney is looking forward to having midfielder Dylan Tait in his squad for the second half of the season.

The 20-year-old signed for the Easter Road club from Raith Rovers at the end of the summer transfer window but was immediately loaned back to the Kirkcaldy outfit for six months.

However, Tait’s time at the cinch Championship side has now come to an end following his involvement as a substitute in Sunday’s goalless draw with Dunfermline.

Maloney, who replaced Jack Ross as manager last month, has spoken to his Raith counterpart John McGlynn about Tait and is enthused about the prospect of adding him to his group for the remainder of the campaign.

He told Hibs’ website: “I’ve spoken with the Raith manager, who spoke very highly about Dylan.

“He’s a young player with potential and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Hibs have also welcomed American striker Chris Mueller from Orlando City this month, while they have been linked with moves for Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, who has just ended a loan stint at Ross County, and Bodo/Glimt forward Elias Hoff Melkersen.