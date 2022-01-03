Jordan Maguire-Drew earns late point for Grimsby against high-flying Halifax

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jordan Maguire-Drew’s stoppage-time header secured Grimsby a 1-1 home draw against Vanarama National League title chasers Halifax.

Maguire-Drew’s first Grimsby goal cancelled out an earlier effort from Kian Spence and leaves Halifax two points adrift of leaders Chesterfield, who have a game in hand on the Shaymen.

Defences were on top in a tight first half with Mariners substitute Alex Hunt slicing the best opening wide close to the break.

The contest was far more open in the second period with Grimsby going close twice inside a minute.

Maguire-Drew struck the crossbar from 25 yards and Spence intervened superbly to clear Ryan Taylor’s header off the line.

Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe tipped Matty Warburton’s free-kick over before the deadlock was broken after 54 minutes.

Crocombe spilled Jordan Slew’s shot and Spence made no mistake as the ball fell at his feet.

Halifax had lost 7-0 on their previous visit to Blundell Park in October 2015 and looked as if they would survive fierce Grimsby pressure.

But Max Wright swung over a cross from the left with time running out and Maguire-Drew’s powerful far-post header prevented a fifth successive defeat.