Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Bonner celebrates ‘worthy’ point as 10-man Cambridge deny Portsmouth

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 6.24pm
Mark Bonner celebrates Cambridge’s draw with Portsmouth (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mark Bonner celebrates Cambridge’s draw with Portsmouth (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mark Bonner hailed his 10-man Cambridge team’s resilience as they survived 27 minutes of stoppage time to claim a 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.

Sam Smith’s red card meant the home side were on the back foot for much of the second half, with the match disrupted further after a medical incident in the crowd caused a lengthy stoppage.

But the Us held on to claim a first point in three games.

“We had to overcome quite a few challenges in that second half, but I think we were worthy of something,” Bonner said.

“We had to rely on a bit of grit and work ethic to get us through and I was really pleased with how we coped; we didn’t lose our way and didn’t let the emotion of the game get to us.”

On Smith’s red card, Bonner said: “I don’t think it was a red card, there wasn’t any malice in it.

“It made the game really tough and it was disappointing for Sam, but we had to get through it and we did.

“We set up to try and be solid, with two banks of four and pace down the flanks, and have come away with a valuable point.”

The visitors should have led in the 20th minute when Reeco Hackett-Fairchild blazed his shot over the bar from 10 yards. Seconds later Cambridge raced forward and Gavin Bazunu made a smart save from Adam May before Mahlon Romeo slid in to block James Brophy’s follow-up.

The game changed in the 60th minute when Smith, who had been shown a yellow card in the first half for dissent, was given his marching orders for catching Connor Ogilvie with a flailing arm.

A long stoppage followed shortly afterwards following a medical emergency in the crowd, which led to play being suspended before a Cambridge fan was stretchered away.

Pompey pressed for a winner when play resumed but Ronan Curtis wasted their best opportunity when he fired over from a Harness centre.

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley said: “It was a stop-start game but we had good control in the first half while lacking a cutting edge.

“When they went down to 10 men Cambridge made it difficult for us and you have to credit them for that.

“They managed the game very well and when you’re playing 10 men you need to be patient and non-emotional. There are learnings for us to take from this game in both these areas.”

Cowley was happy with an eighth clean sheet in 10 matches but added: “We do need to keep working on our play at the top end of the pitch because we need to turn games like this into wins.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier