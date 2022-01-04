Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cook makes Nottingham Forest move

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 5.02pm Updated: January 4 2022, 5.24pm
Former Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has joined Sky Bet Championship rivals Nottingham Forest (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Former Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has joined Sky Bet Championship rivals Nottingham Forest (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Nottingham Forest have completed a permanent deal for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the City Ground after spending 10 years with the Cherries and making 389 appearances for the south coast club, who he helped win promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

Cook told Forest’s website: Cook said: “I thought it was the perfect time in my career to make this move to hopefully come and contribute and help get this club back to where it wants to be.

“The history of of the club speaks for itself and I know how passionate the fans are. I’ve played at The City Ground in the past and it’s always been electric, so now I’m just excited to get started.”

Head coach Steve Cooper added: “We’re delighted. As soon as we knew of his possible availability, we went for it as much as we could to see if we could make it happen.

“We feel this is an important signing as Steve is a fantastic player and brings a good level of experience, both in the Championship and the level above.

“He’s played in a team that has won a lot of games and I think that that’s important. We want our group to be young and hungry along with players of experience that can drive the team forward and that’s what we’re building.”

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter, 32, has returned to Forest from his loan spell at League One Charlton after making five appearances.

