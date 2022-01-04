Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Livingston sign Morgan Boyes from Liverpool

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 5.20pm
Morgan Boyes has joined Livingston from Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Livingston have made their first January signing after recruiting defender Morgan Boyes from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old left-sided centre-back moves to the Tony Macaroni Arena initially on an 18-month contract, with the Lions having the option to extend his deal to the summer of 2024.

Boyes made two appearances for Liverpool’s first team in cup competitions in the 2019/20 campaign but, after spending the first half of this season on loan at Fleetwood, he has left Anfield in search of more regular game-time.

Livingston manager David Martindale believes the youngster, who has been capped by Wales at under-19 and under-21 level, is equipped to go straight into his team and make an impact.

He told the Lions’ website: “I am delighted to get the signature of Morgan who had a lot of offers down south. Our relationship with Liverpool has really helped in getting Morgan up here to Livingston.

“He is a young player with a massive amount of development and potential still to come and I believe we will be very good for one another.

“I spoke to various members of staff at Liverpool and Fleetwood and everyone spoke very highly of him and his potential. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him up-close in training.

“Morgan is at a great age and at an age that we have found historically hard to recruit for. Finding players capable of playing first-team football at a young age in the Scottish Premiership is extremely hard but I do believe we have found this with Morgan.”

Livingston released Harrison Panayiotou earlier this week, while they also took the decision to cut short midfielder Ben Williamson’s loan deal from Rangers in order to allow him to subsequently join Raith Rovers.

